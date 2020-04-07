Certain criteria must be met before entering Big E COVID-19 testing site

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of frontline workers will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 at Gate 1 of the Big E.

In a news conference on Monday, Governor Baker announced that the fairgrounds will be transformed into a drive-thru testing site for first responders and public health workers. The testing site. which is expected to be set up by the end of the weel, will be open 7 days a week for over 8 hours a day.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News, there are certain criteria a person will have to meet in order to get tested there. You’re going to need symptoms of COVID-19 and you’re also going to need a referral from your doctor. Mayor Reichelt said you can work with the police department to set up an appointment. You will be able to drive in and get tested.

In addition to the site in West Springfield, drive-thru testing site are being set up in Lowell and at the Gillette stadium in Foxboro.



