CES event brings business for downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While MMA fighters prepared to go pound for pound at the Mass Mutual Center, Red Rose Pizzeria was getting ready to take on the dinner rush.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Carl Messina of Riverton, CT. “You know it means bringing business back into town you know people got to get out they want to get out.”

Two nights with two big events, it’s what the Owner and Manager at Red Rose Pizzeria said they’ve been waiting a long time to see.

Owner and Manager Rita Caputo-Capua of Red Rose Pizzeria said since COVID-19 restrictions have dropped, customers are back in the dinning room, “We’ve been busy from 11 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night.”

People coming to get a bite to eat before the main event.

Rita said it’s not just good for her business, but all of downtown Springfield.

“I actually had some customers in here today that there son was actually fighting in the fights,” she said. “All of these events start coming back downtown getting people downtown. Getting people to the casino and it’s really exciting.”

Rita said one thing that’s continued to do well is take out, even with indoor dining returning. The next goal for them, like so many businesses right now, is to get a few more people on board their staff.