Chairman Neal unveils proposal to reshape the economy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal unveiled a new plan to reshape the American economy through universal paid family and medical leave.

The Building an Economy for Families Act would also guarantee access to child care, and permanently extend worker and family-related refundable tax credits from the American Rescue Plan.

“Our economy is premised on the idea that some workers are worthy of ‘perks’, like paid leave or affordable child care that works for their schedules, while the majority are forced to fend for themselves. For our economy to fully recover from this pandemic, we must finally acknowledge that workers have families, and caregiving responsibilities are real,” said Chairman Neal.

The Building an Economy for Families Act also plans to: