“Chalice of Salvation” service to take place Sunday at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than 30 years since The Big E began hosting “The Chalice of Salvation” Roman Catholic service on the first Sunday of New England’s great state fair.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski will again celebrate mass from The Big E’s court of honor Sunday morning.

22News has broadcast the service every Sunday since the program went on the air some 62-years-ago. The Big E Chief Executive Officer Eugene Cassidy told 22News, he’s proud to welcome the Sunday service back to the grounds of The Big E year after year.

“Bishop Rozanski very nicely allows the little sisters of the poor, who are actually in the Hartford diocese in Enfield, Connecticut and the little sisters of the poor provide medical and end of life care to the indigent,” said Cassidy.

Sunday morning’s service from the court of honor begins at 10 a.m. and will be live on 22News.