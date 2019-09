WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday Mass was held at the Big E fairgrounds.

The Chalice of Salvation Mass took place in the Court of Honor Stage area. The St. Michael’s choir performed during the mass.

Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski led the worship and honored late Judge William Boyle.

This was the 62nd anniversary of the program.

22News has broadcast the service every Sunday since the program went on the air.