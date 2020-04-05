1  of  2
Breaking News
Baystate Health: 437 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,076 tested 22 veterans now dead at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 18 staff members test positive for COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Chalice of Salvation to hold additional services in observance of Holy Week

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:
chalice_701342

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Churches all over the country are finding new ways to bring their message to people. The Chalice of Salvation runs right here on 22News every Sunday morning.

Now in its 60th year, the broadcast from St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield was well prepared to continue its service during this time of crisis.

The televised mass will also air two additional broadcasts this week in observance of Holy Week. A Holy Thursday and Good Friday service will also air on 22News at 11 a.m. both days this week.

The Chalice of Salvation broadcasts at are held at 10 a.m. every Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories