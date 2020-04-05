Chalice of Salvation to hold additional services in observance of Holy Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Churches all over the country are finding new ways to bring their message to people. The Chalice of Salvation runs right here on 22News every Sunday morning.

Now in its 60th year, the broadcast from St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield was well prepared to continue its service during this time of crisis.

The televised mass will also air two additional broadcasts this week in observance of Holy Week. A Holy Thursday and Good Friday service will also air on 22News at 11 a.m. both days this week.

The Chalice of Salvation broadcasts at are held at 10 a.m. every Sunday.