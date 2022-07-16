SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has benefited from the many murals that dot the downtown landscape. Now different murals are in the works, courtesy of a growing number of cultural organizations throughout the city.

Court Square Park was alive with artisans Saturday afternoon, working on the murals that will soon be making an appearance to help beautify the city.

These cultural organizations call their project “Chalk For Change,” and they’re working in concert with City Hall to help make the sidewalks in downtown colorful and inviting.

Vanessa Ford of Springfield told 22News, “Oh my gosh! We’re here for Chalk for Change, and we’ve had messages all over the sidewalks, fourteen locations all over Springfield.”

This consortium of cultural organizations call their latest arts’ project a message of hope and healing.