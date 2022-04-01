SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Chamber of Commerce leaders from throughout Massachusetts meeting in Springfield Friday tackled some of the most pressing business issues facing the Commonwealth.

They’re not alone in trying to meet the challenge of too few workers for jobs that have to be filled to serve food at the neighborhood restaurants to making products at the industrial parks.

“The last figures we had I saw we had 150,000 jobs open across the state. We need to figure out things more efficiently, how to train and upscale the employees we have.” Nancy Creed, President of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce told us.

Another related issue chamber of commerce face is how to coax Pandemic-related retirees back into the workforce, giving companies the benefit of their long experience.