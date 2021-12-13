Chamber of Commerce tours small businesses in Ludlow, Wilbraham, Hampden, East Longmeadow and Longmeadow

(WWLP) – The Chamber of Commerce is touring small businesses to discuss economic recovery during the holiday season with local owners on Monday.
Senator Eric Lesser will be joined with Executive Director of East of the River Chamber of Commerce Grace Barone making stops at six local businesses in Ludlow, Wilbraham, Hampden, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow.
The following locations are scheduled on the tour:
- Vanished Valley Brewing located at 782 Center Street in Ludlow
- The Scented Garden Gift Shoppe located at 2341 Boston Road in Wilbraham
- Rosewood Home & Gifts located at 2 Somers Road in Hampden
- Pete’s Sweets located at 32 Shaker Road in East Longmeadow
- Center Square Grill located at 84 Center Square in East Longmeadow
- The Longmeadow Shops located at 690 Bliss Road in Longmeadow