WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new self-care business has opened its doors in Westfield.

A grand opening ribbon cutting was held today at Champagne Apothecary on School Street. Owner Amber Champagne-Matos told 22News she and her husband are natives of western Massachusetts and recently moved their business to Westfield after getting it off the ground in Huntington Beach, California. She said she chose this location because of the number of women business owners on the street.

“it’s really awesome to have people in the same boat as you. we’re all doing the same kind of thing even though we all have different stores, we’re all business owners so it’s really really great to not just have business owner pals but true friends that are in the trenches with you,”

The owner said she also believes in people over profit. 10 percent of the store’s proceeds are put towards local organizations, like Unify against Bullying.