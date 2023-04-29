CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 439th Airlift Wing is celebrating a Change of Command ceremony Saturday morning.

At 11:00 a.m. at Westover Air Reserve Base, Brigadier General Derin Scott Durham will transfer command of the 439th Airlift Wing to Colonel Gregory Buchanan.

Colonel Buchanan has been serving as the Commander of the 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he leads more than 1,300 military and civilian personnel in 20 units. Buchanan received his commission in 1995 through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at Miami University.

Earlier in his career, Buchanan served as an active-duty Naval Supply Officer. He joined the Air Force Reserve in 2000 and has held multiple leadership and staff positions in Air Force special operations, tactical airlift, strategic airlift, and air refueling at all levels of command and staff.

Buchanan also completed a limited active-duty tour in the Air Force Special Operations Command, where he served as an assistant squadron operations officer, deployed as a squadron commander, and served on the major command’s staff as a Standardization and Evaluation pilot.

The Change of Command ceremony is one of the military’s oldest traditions dating back to the 18th century.