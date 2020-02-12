Changes announced for 2020 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mark your calendars for Holyoke’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday, March 22!

This year, our 22Newscrew will be located on the Beech Street side of Holyoke High School and the parade will step off earlier from the Kmart Plaza at 11:10 a.m. 22News will air the parade live at Noon on WWLP’s The CW Springfield and live-streamed on WWLP.com.

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke and WWLP are excited to offer our television and online viewers a different viewing experience. The sight of the thousands of marchers, bands, floats and colleens as they cone down the great hill of Beech Street will provide an even more spectacular shot for WWLP’s cameras. 2020 Parade President Marc Joyce

22News Anchors Rich Tettemer and Taylor Knight along with Hayley Dunn from the committee will serve as parade hosts. 22News Anchor Emeritus Barry Kriger will be conducting interviews from the parade route with participants and bystanders throughout the coverage.

Where to view the parade: