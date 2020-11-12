Changes coming to Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Changes will be coming to the Springfield City Council after two members were elected to the legislature but not as soon as some might think.

City Councilors Adam Gomez and Orlando Gomez are two of western Massachusetts’ newest state representatives. While they’ll be sworn in in January, their terms on the Springfield City Council aren’t up until 2021.

Gomez has stated previously that he may serve as a city councilor and state representative. Ramos says he will definitely be holding both positions for the remainder of his City Council term.

“Number one, I want to make sure the voters have a say as to who is going to replace me on the City Council and number two because I have that unfinished business that I want to take care of before I officially leave,” Ramos told 22News.

If Ramos or Gomez leave before their term is over it is up to the city council to appoint someone to the position instead of holding an election.

The most recent example is Representative Budd Williams. When Williams was first elected he finished the remainder of his term on the Springfield City Council.