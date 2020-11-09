Changing temps could impact tap water color in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been pretty inconsistent from snow to 70-degree temperatures all within a week and this inconsistent weather pattern is having an impact on the water supply in Holyoke.

22News viewers in Holyoke contacted 22News saying their water has been discolored and had a bad smell to it. Matt Smith, Holyoke Water Works Reservoir Superintendent Source of Supply, said the reservoir “turns over” every fall.

The warm surface water begins to cool and as water cools it becomes more dense, causing it to sink. This dense water forces the colder, lower levels to churn up, “turning over” the layers. With temperatures warming and cooling more drastically this year than in years past, the water could have a browner tint to it.

Smith told 22News, it should clear up as the weather becomes more consistently cool.

As for any possible smells, Smith said algae blooms are popular this time of year. The algae could give the water a scent, but there aren’t any boil-orders in place right now.

Smith said Holyoke Water Works monitors the water supply monthly. The water has been tested and is safe to drink. He added though, that if you are having a problem with discolored water you should reach out to Holyoke Water Works immediately. You can reach the treatment facility at 413-532-6778, or find more information here.