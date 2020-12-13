Chanukah scavenger hunt held in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Jewish Children took part in a scavenger hunt Sunday to deepen their appreciation of the holiday of Chanukah, the festival of lights.

Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow served as the starting point for their mission of self-discovery that would take these youngsters throughout the community. The children told 22News they welcome the challenge and the spiritual feeling they’ll take away.

“We have to say what we’re going to do to spread some light and make people happy, and then to another person and they’ll put their name on what they’re going to do,” said Emma Doldt of East Longmeadow.

As their mentor, Rabbi Lavy Kosofsky explained this Chanukah tradition, at every location the children visit, they’ll spread the light of Chanukah.

Hanukkah began on December 10 and ends on December 18.