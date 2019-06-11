Charities become financially responsible for unacceptable donation items

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It costs organizations a lot of money when you leave items that cannot be donated outside of their drop boxes.

The Goodwill donation drop box on Cottage Street in Springfield has been a place where residents have left mattresses and other banned items.

Accepted items include small appliances, bicycles, household goods, sporting goods, and clothing. They cannot accept mattresses, large appliances, lawnmowers and other items that cannot be sold at a thrift store.

“They tell you exactly what items they are looking for,” Charmaigne Parkins told 22News. “And I think people really should follow the rules and donate the things they are asking for.

Goodwill’s Director of Communications James Harder told 22News that they have to pay the costs of removing any items off their property that they are not able to donate.

You can visit Goodwill’s website for what you can and what you cannot donate.