WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A charity basketball tournament was held at West Springfield High School on Saturday to raise money for West Springfield girls’ basketball and Girls Inc.

The court at West Springfield High School saw a lot of multi-generational action. The players in the charity tournament included high school students, staff, and members of the West Springfield Police and Fire Departments. It was just $10 per player to join in on the fun.

“It’s going to definitely benefit us, and then also giving proceeds back to Girls Inc. and just giving back to girls programs in general,” said West Springfield JV Girls Basketball Head Coach Alina Bracken. “I think it’s just a fun event for the town, community, get family and friends out here, and just watch a fun basketball game.”

All the proceeds went to benefit Girls Inc. and West Springfield girls basketball to support the physical, and mental growth and development of girls in our area.