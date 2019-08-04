Charity golf tournament held to benefit homeless animals

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A golf tournament was held Sunday to help prevent animal homelessness.

The 12th annual Scramble for Animal golf tournament was held at the Oak Ridge Country Club in Feeding Hills.

About 90 golfers took part in the charity tournament. All of the proceeds from Sunday’s event will benefit the Westfield Homeless Cat Project.

“We started this project 12 years ago, it was basically for our shelter in Westfield,” said Lisa Sunderland Burns, a volunteer. “At that time we didn’t have an animal shelter, so we were raising money for that and also Westfield homeless cat project.”

Burns added, “It’s just evolved and we’ve had many volunteers step forward and many golfers look forward to this every year, they’re out here, they love the cause and they love the day.”

Established in 2006, the Westfield Homeless Cat Project is a no kill cat rescue and shelter. It’s an all volunteer organization, So they heavily rely on private donations from events like today’s tournament.