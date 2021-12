LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The community is rallying around the people impacted by that massive plaza fire in Longmeadow.

The fire destroyed the Maple Center Shopping Plaza, and more than 70 people lost their jobs as a result. This Sunday, the community is participating in a charity run called “Run to Rebuild!”

The cost is $40 and proceeds will benefit the victims of the fire. You can sign up to participate on the 4RUN3 website.