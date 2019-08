HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Charlotte Russe officially opened its doors once again in the Holyoke Mall.

The store returned to its former location on the upper-level in the Macy’s wing. The Holyoke Mall store is one of 100 locations planned to re-open across the United States this year.

Holyoke Mall’s general manager said they’re excited to welcome Charlotte Russe back to the shopping center.