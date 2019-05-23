CHD celebrates local foster parents during National Foster Care Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – May is National Foster Care Month and local foster parents were recognized in Springfield.

The Center for Human Development held its annual Foster Parent Appreciation dinner at the Red Rose Wednesday night.

In Massachusetts, there are more than 11,000 children in foster care, aided by the thousands of people who have stepped up to be “for-now” parents. Some of these children are waiting to be adopted, or are only temporarily separated from their parents.

Two foster parents told 22News having foster children for longer periods of time has been very rewarding for them.

“We had them for just about three years, and they were sisters, and they were actually adopted,” said Dawn Eaton, a foster parent. “They live out of state now, but we do still see them. We got really attached to them. They’re still like family to us.”

Another foster parent, Christine Turgeon, told 22News, “Some of them it’s just overnight once in a while, but I like the long term because you really get to know them and you’re really helping them. Do it. It’s wonderful and it’s a wonderful feeling that you get inside knowing you can help a child.”

Click here for more information on how to become a foster parent.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.