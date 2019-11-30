CHD Disability Resources partners with CrossFit Catch in Agawam for adaptive competition

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Human Development Disability has partnered with CrossFit Catch at N.E.X.T to kick off a competition in Agawam for people of all abilities Saturday.

CHD Disability Resources Program told 22News the competition will take place at N.E.X.T Fitness/Crossfit Catch from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. People of all abilities age 12 and older are welcome to participate.

This event is served as a fundraiser to raise money for CHD Disability Resources’ Adaptive CrossFit Program.

Typical athletes will be paired with adaptive athletes to mirror their adaptation in order to create a level playing field! The competition is all about inclusion, teamwork, awareness, and recreation.

