CHD employees rescue elderly man pinned by tractor in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Employees at the Center for Human Development in West Springfield jumped into action to rescue a man in his 70’s who had become trapped.

A caretaker became pinned by a tractor on the vast property where CHD is located, and after hearing his screams, employees jumped in to help. CHD is located on a large campus in West Springfield with a number of buildings and various businesses. But earlier this month, it was far from business as usual.

“Especially not IT, you don’t think that you’re going to come in usually working with computers having to save somebodies life,” said Meschach Cooper of CHD.

Cooper and his coworkers at CHD heard something unnerving outside of the office, up a flight of stairs and off in the distance.

“However long he was there, he was screaming pretty loud for us to hear him all the way down there,” Cooper said.

They jumped into action and found a caretaker for the property, a 78-year-old man according to CHD, screaming and terrified.

“We get over to the corner over there, and we see a man pinned between a tree and the tractor,” Cooper explained. “It was about the size of a car, easily over a thousand pounds. “At first, I was on the top part of the tractor trying to pull it up, while she and the other coworker were trying to pull it up, but it wasn’t working.”

They didn’t know how long the man had been stuck there, and they had to keep trying.

“Then I switched with her, and me and the other coworker were able to lift the tractor up and get him out,” Cooper told 22News. “It was a good five-minute pull that was the hard part. But it wasn’t really about the time for me, it was about getting him out, to be honest.”

For Cooper and his coworkers, it was a job well done. The man was freed with some bruises but miraculously didn’t need to be hospitalized.

“It was a sigh of relief,” Cooper expressed. “Being able to help any way you can is just the best feeling in the world.”

CHD said the caretaker who was pinned had wanted to return to work the very next day but took a little time off.