CHD fundraiser to benefit local cancer survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Center for Human Development held its biggest fundraiser of the year Monday to benefit hundreds of Springfield area cancer survivors.

Dozens of golfers participated in the 17th annual tournament, providing assistance for the programs offered at the Cancer House of Hope in West Springfield. There some 400 men and women diagnosed with Cancer are helped with a variety of programs designed to help them readjust.

Executive Director for the Center for Human Development, Margaret Toomey told 22News, “This is a place for someone to be relaxed, use our services, talk with other people and just find the time, and it helps them navigate through getting well.”

Every year for nearly two decades, the Center for Human Development has been able to sustain and expand its programs at the Cancer House of Hope.