CHD launches Pink Pumpkin Contest for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CHD’s Cancer House of Hope is holding a Pink Pumpkin Contest throughout the month of October.

Pink pumpkins will help raise awareness and will be placed outside of the Cancer House of Hope in West Springfield. The contest is open to all and submissions will run through Wednesday, October 28.

Judging will take place on Friday, October 30, with an announcement of winners in each respective category to follow.

The cost to enter a pumpkin to the contest is $10 per pumpkin, which can be paid online or by checks made payable to Cancer House of Hope.

CHD Community Engagement Manager Lisa Brecher told 22News that the more people to see the pumpkins the better and that they would love to show off the pumpkins as much as possible.

“We would love to just have the front of the house…it’s located on Main street in West Springfield'” said Brecher. “And we would love to just have it filled with pumpkins to just put it out there that folks driving by can see it and be reminded they’re not aloe and they have support from not only CHD from the community.”

All proceeds from the contest will support the services and therapies offered by Cancer House of Hope that bring comfort, care, strength and hope to those affected by cancer.

Winners will recieve a fifty-dollar gift card.