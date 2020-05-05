CHD offering families therapy during Covid-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – CHD’s Early Intervention Program continues to support children and families via telehealth.

The organization is carrying out therapy sessions with parents and families through video conferencing.

And while the transition has required adjustments to the way they help families, the program has been able to continue to administer services to more than 150 families and even accept new referrals.

22News spoke with the program supervisor, Cindy Napoli, about one of the important things parents can do at this time.

“Early intervention, one of the things we ask parents is what are your child’s routines. How do they sleep? How do they wake up? In the very beginning of this, it was very stressful for us as therapists and families because no one knew what was going on. We all function when there’s predictability and when there’s no predictability our little ones really feed off of us.” Cindy Napoli

Families are able to self refer for the program’s services and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is allowing children to qualify under clinical judgment and child risk factors.