CHD offering online yoga classes for cancer patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center For Human Development in Springfield is offering virtual yoga classes for cancer patients and survivors.

The program is co-sponsored by Cancer House of Hope and Baystate Health’s Rays of Hope. It will run twice per week and will be of no costs to participants.

22News spoke with CHD Program Director, Margaret Toomey, who said she’s pleased to be able to offer relaxing therapy virtually until the facility is able to safely resume in-person activities.

“They can see each other, they can communicate,” Toomey told 22News. “It gives them a sense of fulfillment, gives them a sense of strength being able to move forward in their battle and overall just brighten their day.”

