WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A thousand candles will be lit to celebrate the lives of those affected by cancer on Monday.

Center for Human Development’s (CHD) Cancer House of Hope is hosting its annual Luminaria on the West Springfield Town Common on Monday, according to a news release from CHD. The Community members are remembering and encouraging people in their lives who have had a cancer diagnosis by purchasing a luminary and dedicating it in their honor at this event.

Photo courtesy of the Center for Human Development Photo courtesy of the Center for Human Development

With the $20,000 that has been raised for this event, all of the proceeds will support wellness programs and will also support services offered at Cancer House of Hope.

This event takes place on Monday at the West Springfield Town Common at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield will be lighting the first candle at 5:20 p.m. CHD President and CEO Jim Goodwin, CHD VP of Community Engagement Ben Craft, Cancer House of Hope Director Margaret Toomey, and CHD Board Member Evan Plotkin, president of NAI Plotkin will also be in attendance.