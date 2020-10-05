Cheapest gas in Springfield at $1.69 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local gas prices dropped 8.3 cents per gallon a month ago, averaging $1.98 per gallon in Springfield.

Gasbuddy‘s survey of 257 gas stations in the city returned an average price per gallon of $1.98 That’s just 1.2 cents less than the previous week.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Springfield is priced at $1.69 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.39 per gallon, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.

Across the Commonwealth the lowest price of gas costs $1.77 while the highest is $3.29. Nationwide. drivers are paying $2.17, down 4.3 cents from a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

October 5, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

October 5, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 5, 2017: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

October 5, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 5, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 5, 2014: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

October 5, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

October 5, 2012: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

October 5, 2011: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

October 5, 2010: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $2.06/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.05/g.

Connecticut- $2.14/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.16/g.

Hartford- $2.10/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.10/g.

“It’s been a fairly quiet week for gas prices yet again, but with oil tanking last week, there’s a possibility motorists may see a renewed downward direction in average prices in the days or weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, according to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand inexplicably rose last week to the highest level since August, breaking with conventional wisdom that fall demand is typically weak. While we have no direct reasoning for the rebound, five of seven days last week saw much above the prior week’s gasoline demand, in fact, Friday saw the highest gasoline demand since Labor Day. If demand continues to somehow defy such conventional trends, we may see an end to the possibility of future declines.”