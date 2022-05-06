SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has provided $200,000 for two beloved projects at the Springfield Museums.

$100,000 will fund a Latin Arts Festival followed by yearly recognition of Latino Excellence here in Western Massachusetts. Projects very dear to the heart of Springfield state representative Carlos Gonzalez.

“Absolutely, it’s a proud moment for me as a legislator, to see this. Years ago we did the first Latino exhibition here. It’s going to be something to look forward to our children’s children to be able to celebrate,” said Carlos Gonzalez, State Representative for Springfield.

The second Governor’s Grant of $100,000 will pay for completing renovations of Ted’s house, the Springfield boyhood home of Dr. Seuss, Theordor Geisel, and for future programing there

“We are going to use the house to conduct research about the literary acquisition, we also want to have programming for school children,” said Kay Simpson, President, and CEO of Springfield Museums.

Members of the Springfield legislative delegation were present for today’s announcement benefitting school children and the Latino community