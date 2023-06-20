SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you checking your speed while you are driving? One state leader wants to make sure you’re doing just that.

State Representative Orlando Ramos who is holding ‘check your speed’ events throughout this year, says these stand outs, along with Springfield residents, are in response to their growing concerns of speeding cars in the city. Ramos says Boston Road, Page Boulevard, and Parker Street in particular, are areas that need to be addressed for speeding.

“Studies have shown that a road diet really works in slowing traffic down and there is some funding available for that,” says Ramos. “These are ideas that don’t cost a whole lot of money. It’s just a matter of making it happen.”

The public is invited to participate in the “check your speed” event. The next one will take place Monday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.