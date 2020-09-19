Checking your carbon monoxide detectors as weather changes

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As the weather gets colder and the heat comes back on in homes, experts advise that you make sure that your carbon monoxide alarm is working.

Carbon Monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that is deadly and often goes undetected. You want to make sure to choose an alarm that has the label of a recognized testing laboratory.

The National Safety Council recommends that a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector is installed in the hallway near each separate sleeping area in your home.

Agawam Deputy Fire Chief Frank Matuszczak told 22News to check and replace the battery when needed you and replace the detector every five years.

“They only last for so many years, if you do have a carbon monoxide detector that starts beeping, like a single beep and then its thirty seconds and then another beep that may mean the detector itself is bad, if that’s the case then you should replace it immediately,” said Matuszczak.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission cautions that people should never ignore a carbon monoxide alarm.

Call 911 and watch to be cleared to reenter by emergency responders.