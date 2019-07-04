Chef Wayne opens ‘Cajun on the Go’ in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can now get fresh Cajun cooking at the corner of Dwight and Worthington streets in Springfield.

Chef Wayne, known for his Big Mamou restaurant on Liberty Street, has opened ‘Cajun On the Go’ in the parking lot of the 350 Grill. The new restaurant officially opened Wednesday, and Chef Wayne said they were already busy.

‘Cajun on the Go’ will now allow people to have their favorite Cajun food delivered, and offers unique menu items you can’t get at Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou. Chef Wayne told 22News he’s excited about the new opportunity.

“We have some really special things here, some things that are dear to me that I do at home that I can finally do here,” said Chef Wayne. “We have our smoker here, we bring our own pastrami. We have a wonderful steak sandwich that is smoked prime rib with a cheese fondue.”

‘Cajun On the Go’ offers some outdoor seating, and you can place orders online or just walk up to the window.