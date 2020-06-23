Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou Liberty Street location closing, Chef Wayne to retire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 25 years, an iconic Springfield restaurant serving up classic Cajun and Creole cuisine is closing.

Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou on Liberty Street is shutting its doors in less than two weeks. After the news got out that Chef Wayne was retiring so many people came out to get food on Monday that he had to close early because they ran out of food.

“I’ve seen everybody. Guys came in and bought cases of hot sauce when they would buy a bottle. They wanted 12,” Chef Wayne Hooker told 22News in an emotional sit-down interview.

Chef Hooker turns 65 on August 1st and is ready to retire. He’s said he’s losing use of his hands due to carpel tunnel and arthritis, has had two knee replacements and the stress of the pandemic became too much.

“The law says I can retire at 65 without an explanation. But I’m going to miss a lot of people,” Hooker said.

We sat down with him, a rare moment as he says every day he walks eight miles just around the restaurant. Earlier in the day we found him jogging back to the restaurant with more food. Chef Wayne’s favorite memories are the people.

“I have three generations of people who come in. I have people who came in with their kids, now their kids come in with their kids,” added Hooker.

Local Springfield residents such as Regina Evans-Cox said that she’s always supported Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou throughout her life.

Evans-Cox told 22News, “I support on a regular basis, I come here for lunch. I had my graduation party from Springfield college here.”

His front window is filled with gifts from customers over the more than two decades and walls packed with awards.

Hooker is sad to close his restaurant, which has been a staple to so many local residents. Hooker told 22News, “I’m really gonna miss it, you have no idea.”

While the liberty street location is closing, Chef Wayne is still keeping his kiosk on Worthington street which his wife helps run. The brick and mortar location here on Liberty street officially closes on July 1st.