SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chefs of 1636 North and community members will give out Thanksgiving dinners on Wednesday.

This grab-and-go 4th annual event is sponsored by Northern Soul Cafe & Catering, Rick’s Auto Body, The Best Transmission Shop, and the Springfield community. The owners of 1636 North will be preparing the meals.

The Chief of Staff Ayanna C. Crawford from Rep. Ramos’ office will be at the event to help serve the community. This event is held at 222 Worthington Street in Springfield on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.