WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield firefighters and a state hazardous material team are investigating a chemical fire on Airport Road.

Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Eric Bishop told 22News there was a chemical fire reported at Dirats Laboratories on Airport Road Wednesday morning. The state’s Hazardous Material Response Team arrived with two large trucks to help identify what chemical was involved in the fire.

Due to winds, a large area surrounding the lab has been closed off until the chemical has been identified. Police have also closed off a portion of Airport Road while crews investigate.

According to Dirats Laboratories website, they perform testing and chemical analysis for aerospace, automotive, defense, electronic, medical, power generation, and other industries.

