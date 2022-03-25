SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cheryl Clapprood is officially the Superintendent of the Springfield Police Department.

Superintendent Clapprood said while she will be under a new title, her role and her goals with the department remain mostly the same.

Back in February, the state Supreme Court ruled that the city council was allowed to reorganize the Springfield Police Department. That led to a five person civilian commission being appointed by Mayor Sarno that will oversee discipline within the police department.

Superintendent Clapprood told 22News her advice to the commission is to take take each case with its own merits and not the charges that the officer were faced with.

“Police work in it of itself is dangerous, it’s stressful and sometimes there are underlying reasons for the behavior and sometimes there’s not. And if it’s egregious then go ahead I don’t want bad officers on the force,” said Clapprood.

Clapprood’s role as Superintendent will focus on the day-to-day operations for Springfield Police. As for the new five member civilian commission, Clapprood said their first meeting is on April 13th.