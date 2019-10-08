WATCH LIVE: Cheryl Clapprood to be sworn in as Springfield Police Commissioner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood was sworn in as the Springfield Police Commissioner on Tuesday morning.

22News will be live streaming the ceremony.

WATCH LIVE:

Mayor Domenic Sarno hosted the ceremony that started at 11:00 a.m. in the Mahogany Room at Symphony Hall in Springfield.

Clapprood was appointed Acting Police Commissioner in February and was officially appointed Commissioner on September 20.

She is Springfield’s first woman Police Commissioner and has been with the police department for 40 years. She started in April of 1979 as a police cadet and entered into the Police Academy and became a sworn officer on October 19, 1981.

“Commissioner Clapprood has done an exemplary job and has been well received and respected by the public and our Police Department during some very trying and challenging times in the world of policing. From fast tracking the implementation of body worn cameras to continuing to expand our C3 Neighborhood Policing to moving P.E.R.F. reform initiatives that strengthen and enhance community police relations, Commissioner Clapprood’s tough, fair, heartful and decisive leadership style and vision has brought stability and confidence to our public and our department. ‘She has said what has to be said and done what has to be done.’ Again, I thank her and our ‘men and women in blue’ for their continued brave and dedicated efforts to keep all our residents, neighborhoods and business community safe and sound.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

“I am thankful for the support of the women and men of this department over these past few months. I’m honored in the confidence Mayor Sarno has shown in me. I have served this city for more than 40 years and am eager to continue serve our residents in this new role as we embark on major technological advances and continue the programs and projects we started when I was named Acting Commissioner.” -Springfield Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood

According to a news release sent to 22News, before becoming a Springfield Police Officer, Clapprood served in the United States Air Force both in active and reserve status from 1978 until her honorable discharge in 1984.