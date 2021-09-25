CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – People living in the Hampden county hill town of Chester are filled with pride this weekend.

Many of Chester’s 1,300 residents shared in the long awaited excitement of having their nearly 200-year-old Chester Railway Station declared a national landmark by the U.S. Park Service.

Jamie Fosburgh, a member of the U.S. Park Service told 22News, “We’ve been working with the town of Chester for many years to establish this as a national landmark.”

Over the years the train station, built back in the middle of the 19th century, has become a Chester Railway Museum. With this national historic recognition, the town prepares for many more tourists to visit their historic landmark.

“Without a doubt, people are coming from all over the country and from all over the world. And this is something the citizenry of the town cherish and this would be for the 21 hill towns beginning of railroads in America”, said Chester Board of Selectmen Richard Holzman.

Those attending Saturday’s ceremony saluting the town’s history of rail service saluted the man they say is most responsible for the historic landmark designation. Chester Foundation Chairman Dave Pierce told 22News, it’s their culmination of a lot of dedicated work.

“Oh it sure is, the culmination of 30 years worth of work. They moved the railroad station across the tracks in 1990, today’s the day,” concluded Pierce.

They invite visitors from all over western Massachusetts and beyond to join them in celebrating this singular honor, their railroad station becoming a national historic landmark.

