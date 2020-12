HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Water Works will begin upgrading the water main on Chestnut Street on Monday, December 7.

Chestnut Street will be closed during construction from Cabot to Essex Streets.

Parking for Curbside pick up will be on Essex Street from Monday, December 7 through Friday, December 18.

The Library will not have Curbside Service from December 21, through January 3rd, 2021.

For more information email library@holyoke.org, or call 413-313-5050.