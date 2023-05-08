AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Chez Josef, the banquet hall in Agawam, has a new owner lined up. Through an auction this past week, the property will soon go to Southwick Baptist Church.

According to the town treasure, the property sold for about $1.4 million in a bankruptcy auction last week. The property was originally an offer to turn the banquet hall into a marijuana grow facility but that plan fell through, leading to this auction.

22News spoke with Mayor William Sapelli about the auction, “I was hoping to keep it commercial, quite frankly, to bring in the tax revenue and that obviously didn’t happen. We have no control over that when it goes to auction as to who purchases it. I’m happy that the building is going to be occupied.”

As for next steps, this will have to go through the bankruptcy court. It’s unclear exactly what the church plans to do with the ten care property.