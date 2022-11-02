AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Bidding begins November 16th for this public auction to hand the reins to a property that has meant a lot to many.

Chez Josef will soon be on the auction block. The Agawam banquet hall has been where countless proms, weddings, and celebrations have occurred over the last few decades.

The banquet hall on shoemaker lane offers 10 acres of land, 1,500 seats, and more than 50 thousand square feet, with a banquet, ballrooms, bars, and kitchens. The property was foreclosed and is now being auctioned through a mortgage sale of real estate and secure party sale of the property.

Paul Scheer of Aaron Posnik & Co said, “It’s zoned industrial. Could be an office building of some sort, could be a doctor’s office facility, and so forth, but will it be a banquet facility again? I don’t have a crystal ball to give you that answer, that’s a possibility.”

The equipment inside and the liquor license will also go up for auction. Inspections are being held this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. There will also be an auction next Saturday at the same time. On the morning before the sale on Wednesday, November 16th from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Then right at 11:00 a.m., the bidding starts.