‘Chic Salon by Jose’ welcomes new customers during grand opening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hairdresser Jose Ocana has hit upon a winning formula for business success.

Within a year after opening his first hairdressing Salon on Westover road, “Chic Salon by Jose”, he’s moved into a nearby shop twice its size.

Welcoming customers during a grand opening Sunday afternoon, Acana told 22News of the careful planning that went into his success.

He said his three-step program goes beyond long hours and treating customers like family.

just education, I continue to educate myself with different classes, shows, national, trying to stay on top of the game that keeps changing you know.

He said it is a highly competitive type of business, and he wants to utilize all the tools to help continue what, up to now has been a rapid rise, having been in business less than two year