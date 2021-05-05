Chicago rapper G Herbo accused of lying to feds in Springfield fraud case

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 11: Rapper G Herbo backstage during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicago rapper who was indicted back in September for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft is facing new charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Herbert Wright III, also known as “G Herbo,” was charged on Tuesday in Springfield federal court with one count of making a false statement to federal authorities.

The rapper, along with five members of his music group are accused of using other people’s information to charge over $1 million to fund a lavish lifestyle over a four-year period.

The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts in Springfield on September 15, 2020, alleges that begining March 2016, the group used the stolen information for private jets and yacht charters, exotic car rentals, luxury hotel, and vacation rental accommodations, private chef and security guard services, designer puppies, limousine and chauffeur services, commercial airline flights, consumer goods, and meals.

The Chicago-area rapper gave false statements to federal agents in November 2018, the court said, alleging that he lied about working with co-defendant Antonio Strong, a rap promoter.

Wright allegedly told investigators he never provided Strong any money, he never received anything of value from Strong, and he had no direct relationship with Strong. However, authorities believe the two worked together, Wright provided Strong money, he also received valuable goods from Strong, including private jet charters, luxury accommodations, and exotic car rentals, and even had frequent direct contact with Strong, including phone conversations, text messages, and Instagram messages.

The charge of making false statements to the feds comes just days after he and his girlfriend celebrated a baby shower in Los Angeles.

It provides a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.