Chicago rapper “G Herbo” among six others charged in federal fraud case in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicago rapper G Herbo and several members of his music team are facing federal fraudulent charges after authorities say he used other people’s information to charge over a million dollars’ to fund a lavish lifestyle over a four-year period, according to court documents obtained by 22News.

An indictment filed out of the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts in Springfield on September 15, 2020, names 25-year-old G Herbo, whose birth name is Herbert Wright III, along with five other members of his team including Antonio Strong (also known as T-Glo, Tony Glo, Tonio), Joseph Williams (also known as Joe Rodeo, Rocksrar Rodie, Rodie), Steven Hayes, Jr., Demario Sorrells (also known as Jonte, Johntay), and Terrance Bender (also known as Blends, Dopeblends), all of Chicago.

The 14-count indictment charges all six individuals with conspiracy to commit wire fraud along with aggravated identity theft, and aiding and abetting. Strong is also charged with wire fraud.

Federal authorities first arrested Strong on September 25 in Chicago and was ordered to be extradited to Massachusetts to face his charges, the 22-page court document shows. The ruling judge noted that Strong was “alleged to be the ringleader of a $1.5 million fraud” that includes the use of other people’s identity.

Authorities allege that the group used social media to share information on stolen identities regularly, used stolen credit cards to purchase two designer puppies, rented a villa in Jamaica in 2017 using other people’s information, rented a private jet from Chicago to Miami where they also rented luxury cars including a Bentley CGTC and a Maybach S600.

They allegedly rented out luxury hotel rooms using the stolen cards.

The court documents also show that Williams turned himself into Chicago authorities on November 24, 2020, where his request for bond was granted so he can travel on his own to Boston to be charged there.

It is unclear whether Wright and the other two defendants mentioned in the indictment have made arrangements to turn themselves in or have planned to appear in court.

The well-known Chicago rapper was recently named in Forbes’ “30 under 30” musician list.