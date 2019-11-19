Chick-fil-A no longer donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chick-fil-a will no longer donate money to charities with anti-LGBTQ views following years of protests from the LGBTQ community.

Starting next year the company will only donate to organizations that focus on education, homelessness, and hunger.

Which means Chick-fil-a’ will no longer donate to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Both organizations have taken controversial stands on homosexuality.

22News spoke with one local Chicopee resident, who declined to be on camera and told 22News about what this means for the LGBTQ community, “I think that’s a good thing as I myself stopped going to Chick-Fil-a because of that,” said Brianna. “As I’m a lesbian myself so I’m actually glad they are doing that and I think that’s really great.”

Chick-fil-a will be donating to Junior Achievement USA, Covenant House International, and more than 120 local food banks across the country.