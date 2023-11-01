CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chick-fil-A of Chicopee will be hosting its “Cookies for a Cause” fundraiser throughout November.

This is the organization’s second time hosting its “Cookie for a Cause fundraiser, according to a news release from Chick-fil-A of Chicopee. During the fundraiser, all proceeds will benefit Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield.

How this works is that $1 from every cookie that is sold will go directly to Shriner’s. All of their cookie sales are included in this initiative, such as their 2-count cookie packs, 6-count cookie packs, our limited-time MEGA cookie, and cookie catering trays.

The Chick-fil-A of Chicopee is located at 502 Memorial Drive and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday. They are closed on Sundays.