WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the 2022 West Springfield Fire Department chicken wing eating contest.

Taking place at 4:00 p.m. at the Two Weeks Notice Brewery, Mayor Reichelt will take on nine other contestants for a cash prize.

If you’re interested in being a contestant or going to the event, contact Brendan Culver at (413) 478-3466. Tickets will also be sold at the door and all proceeds will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.