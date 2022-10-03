CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee city leaders are looking to address concerns about littering, overgrown brush, and trash cleanup throughout the city.

22News spoke with Chicopee City Councilor Shane Brooks who represents downtown Chicopee. He says the city has received consistent complaints from residents about trash build-up and unkept areas in downtown, parks, schools, and streets.

Brooks says Mayor John Vieau has kicked off an anti-littering campaign but the council is also looking to create a long term plan to ensure that these areas stay clean.

“I want the bus stop to be clear of litter because if people are using public transport, I want them to be able to enjoy doing that without a fear that there are things around like needles or unwanted trash,” said Brooks.

Brooks added that Roca, a job training program for at-risk men, will be assisting the clean up efforts.