Chicopee Air Force veteran turns 100 this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An Air Force Veteran from Chicopee is celebrating his 100th birthday this week.

Col. Edwin Malikowski has that never give up attitude, and he continues to inspire everyone around him. Family, friends, and the 104th Fighter Wing came together Monday at Barnes Air National Guard Base to celebrate the 100th birthday of Col. Malikowski.

“We are all barnstormers out here at the 104th Fighter Wing so to have him come out and celebrate this birthday and have seen the maintenance facility, he used to be the chief of maintenance back in his day,” said Col. Pete Green. “It’s truly a special tribute to him.”

Col. Malikowski served in World War II as an Air Force platoon sergeant and commanded the 104th transportation squadron during the Berlin Air Lift. He retired in 1977 and was awarded the Massachusetts Medal of Merit.

Col. Edwin Malikowski of the U.S. Air Force said, “It was a rough road not easy, it took a lot of patience you have to move around, and just be thankful, thankful.”

Col. Malikowski was in the U.S. military for 39 years. He’s turning 100 years old on Friday. He told 22News his biggest passions are his family and protecting his country.

“You grow up really fast in the circumstances he was introduced into, which makes you tough as nails,” said Ed Malikowski Jr. “There is no quit.”

You’ll often find Col. Malikowski in his son’s mechanic shop in Chicopee.

Ed Malikowski Jr. said his dad treats his mind like a muscle. He’s constantly exercising it: reading, doing puzzles and learning new things. Happy Birthday, Col. Malikowski.